Monty's mask by busylady
Monty's mask

We look after Monty after school on Mondays. He always likes to make something, so we look in our book of things to make. Today he chose this rabbit mask. He was so pleased with it.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Jessica Eby ace
Looks great, good job Monty! I especially like the one bent ear.
September 23rd, 2024  
Monica
Fantastic job!
September 23rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fun capture!
September 23rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Ooh Monty is it you? Excellent!
September 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
September 23rd, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
He’s done a great job!
September 23rd, 2024  
