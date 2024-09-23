Sign up
Previous
Photo 3579
Monty's mask
We look after Monty after school on Mondays. He always likes to make something, so we look in our book of things to make. Today he chose this rabbit mask. He was so pleased with it.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
6
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
3888
photos
127
followers
183
following
980% complete
Views
7
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
23rd September 2024 5:23pm
b&w
mask
rabbit
grandson
Jessica Eby
ace
Looks great, good job Monty! I especially like the one bent ear.
September 23rd, 2024
Monica
Fantastic job!
September 23rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fun capture!
September 23rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Ooh Monty is it you? Excellent!
September 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
September 23rd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
He’s done a great job!
September 23rd, 2024
