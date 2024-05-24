Previous
A selfie with Nakki by busylady
A selfie with Nakki

Nakki lives with the people who own the apartments we're staying in. He's such a friendly dog, and loves to come and sit beside the customers. If anyone knows the breed, please let me know!
Judith Johnson

