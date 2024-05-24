Sign up
Previous
Photo 3459
A selfie with Nakki
Nakki lives with the people who own the apartments we're staying in. He's such a friendly dog, and loves to come and sit beside the customers. If anyone knows the breed, please let me know!
24th May 2024
24th May 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
24th May 2024 1:08pm
Tags
dog
,
relaxing
,
finland
,
selfie
