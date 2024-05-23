Previous
Good weather persists by busylady
Photo 3458

Good weather persists

We weren't expecting such good weather here in Finland, but its been 29°C today! We're now staying here in Naantali, on the south western coast near Turku. Its a very quaint little town
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Bill Davidson
It looks nice,
May 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, that sky looks amazing too.
May 23rd, 2024  
Catherine P
Lovely composition
May 23rd, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
May 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful view under a sky so blue !
May 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Lovely place.
May 23rd, 2024  
