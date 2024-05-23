Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3458
Good weather persists
We weren't expecting such good weather here in Finland, but its been 29°C today! We're now staying here in Naantali, on the south western coast near Turku. Its a very quaint little town
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3749
photos
133
followers
184
following
947% complete
View this month »
3451
3452
3453
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
Latest from all albums
3453
3454
213
3455
3456
214
3457
3458
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
23rd May 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
harbour
,
finland
,
naantali
Bill Davidson
It looks nice,
May 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful scene, that sky looks amazing too.
May 23rd, 2024
Catherine P
Lovely composition
May 23rd, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful capture
May 23rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful view under a sky so blue !
May 23rd, 2024
KV
ace
Lovely place.
May 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close