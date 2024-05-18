Sign up
Photo 3453
Lubeck across the river
A lovely sunny and relaxing first day in Lubeck, including a walk by the river
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
trees
river
spire
germany
lubeck
trava
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful!
May 18th, 2024
Barb
ace
Truly lovely scene! Wonderful reflections!
May 18th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful capture
May 18th, 2024
