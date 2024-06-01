Sign up
Photo 3467
Archipelago boat trip
We took a boat tour around some of the archipelago islands around Stockholm. A hot and sunny day, but a little cooler on the boat. This was one of the private houses with its own deck and boat house
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
218
3464
3465
219
3466
220
221
3467
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st June 2024 2:33pm
tour
,
boat
,
sweden
,
stockholm
,
archipelago
,
baltic-sea
