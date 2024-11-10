Sign up
Previous
238 / 365
Felucca on the Nile
We had an afternoon sail on a traditional felucca like this one. It was fun, especially when we had to go chasing after someone's hat which had blown into the water. We did get it back when a small boat fished it out and handed it back.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
nile
,
egypt
,
felucca
,
aswan
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
November 10th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely shot fv!
November 10th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo fabulous … beautiful capture
November 10th, 2024
Dianne
ace
What a fun day.
November 10th, 2024
Michelle
Oh what fun, lovely capture
November 10th, 2024
