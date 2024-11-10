Previous
Felucca on the Nile by busylady
238 / 365

Felucca on the Nile

We had an afternoon sail on a traditional felucca like this one. It was fun, especially when we had to go chasing after someone's hat which had blown into the water. We did get it back when a small boat fished it out and handed it back.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Photo Details

Joan Robillard
Wonderful
November 10th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely shot fv!
November 10th, 2024  
Beverley
Ooo fabulous … beautiful capture
November 10th, 2024  
Dianne
What a fun day.
November 10th, 2024  
Michelle
Oh what fun, lovely capture
November 10th, 2024  
