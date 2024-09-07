Sign up
Church organ
This is the organ in the Cathedral chuch of St Mary in Tallinn. We heard a lovely varied organ concert here today, played by a talented married couple.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
church
organ
tallinn
wendy frost
ace
A lovely capture with great details and POV.
September 7th, 2024
