227 / 365
Tonight's sunset
Now the sun is setting and we're out in the country, its easier to get a clear view of the sky.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
10th August 2024 8:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
trees
,
silhouettes
,
cambridgeshire
Beverley
ace
Sooo Beautiful… dreamy colours
August 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh, my, Judith! So, so beautiful!
August 10th, 2024
