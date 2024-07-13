Sign up
225 / 365
Hurst Castle
Built by Henry Vlll between 1541 and 1544 as one of several fortresses defending the south coast. This is just a small part of this huge fortress. Charles 1st was kept prisoner here
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
castle
,
hampshire
,
solent
,
hurst
