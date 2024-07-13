Previous
Hurst Castle by busylady
Hurst Castle

Built by Henry Vlll between 1541 and 1544 as one of several fortresses defending the south coast. This is just a small part of this huge fortress. Charles 1st was kept prisoner here
Judith Johnson

