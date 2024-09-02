Sign up
229 / 365
Last night in Vilnius
I was lucky with the sunset from the 6th floor of the hotel, as we came back from dinner
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
sunset
,
vilnius
Julie Ryan
ace
Very pretty! Glad you saw it!
September 2nd, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
That is so pretty!
September 2nd, 2024
