Previous
232 / 365
Narrow street
All of the streets in the old town are cobbled, and some are quite difficult to walk on. This the road down into the town from the castle and city wall. The town was busy today with all the marathon supporters
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
street
city
narrow
cobbles
tallinn
estonia
Jerzy
ace
Excellent street capture. I love old towns especially ones like this.
September 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great local color capture!
September 8th, 2024
