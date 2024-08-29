Previous
Afternoon at the beach by busylady
Afternoon at the beach

We took the train to Jūrmala, just a 30 minute ride from Riga, for a pleasant walk along the fine sandy beach. Sunny and warm all day.
Judith Johnson

