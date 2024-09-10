Sign up
Previous
Photo 3566
Waiting for the show
We're at the Stables venue in Milton Keynes waiting for the band Hope and Social to start their music. I've never heard them before, so I'll report back later with a review!
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
10th September 2024 7:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
stage
,
theatre
,
mk
Joan Robillard
ace
Good bw
September 10th, 2024
