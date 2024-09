Enjoying the rain

I popped out in between heavy showers to do a bit of tidying in the garden. This snail was hanging onto the top of a stem I was about to cut off so I took the cut stem to the garden table. He seems to have gone now so I hope he didn't break his shell as he fell off the table!

Remembering all the families who lost loved ones in the twin towers tragedy 23 years ago. Is it really that long ago?