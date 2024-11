Sunset over the Nile

We started our long awaited 4 day Nile cruise this afternoon. The morning was a trip to The Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens. Sadly I had to stay on the boat as I wasn't well last night, so Peter took some photos for me, which I'll post another day. I didn't mind missing getting up at 5 for an early start! I had a relaxing morning catching up with posts, comments, and writing up my holiday diary. I was pleased to catch this sunset this evening. (I'm feeling much better now!)