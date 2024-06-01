Previous
Stockholm marathon by busylady
221 / 365

Stockholm marathon

It was a very busy day in Stockholm. We got caught up with some of the crowds heading to run in, or watch the marathon. I've never seen a marathon live before, so it was really quite exciting. I reckon it was 25° today, so a bit too hot for running.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
