Previous
223 / 365
View from the window
We're on the 4th floor of an old hotel in the centre of Helsingør, Denmark. We have a lovely view of the port, and when the sun came out this evening the scene was suddenly lit up. Sadly I missed the rainbow.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
61% complete
Photo Details
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
5th June 2024 7:00pm
Tags
port
,
harbour
,
old-building
,
denmark
,
helsingør
,
ships
