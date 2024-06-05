Previous
View from the window by busylady
223 / 365

View from the window

We're on the 4th floor of an old hotel in the centre of Helsingør, Denmark. We have a lovely view of the port, and when the sun came out this evening the scene was suddenly lit up. Sadly I missed the rainbow.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
61% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise