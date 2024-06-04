Sign up
222 / 365
Sockerslottet Hotell
This is the beautiful hotel we have been staying in. It was a former Baptist Church, built in 1892, and has been very tastefully renovated.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
3769
photos
133
followers
182
following
60% complete
Tags
church
,
hotel
,
baptist
,
sweden
,
kristinehamn
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such an amazing looking hotel.
June 4th, 2024
