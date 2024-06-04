Previous
Sockerslottet Hotell by busylady
222 / 365

Sockerslottet Hotell

This is the beautiful hotel we have been staying in. It was a former Baptist Church, built in 1892, and has been very tastefully renovated.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such an amazing looking hotel.
June 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise