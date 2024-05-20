Previous
Keeping busy by busylady
Keeping busy

A two night trip on the ferry from Tavemunde in Germany to Helsinki, Finland. I kept busy finishing my book group book. An excellent read and a true story. Also a bit of sewing
Lois ace
Lovely capture. I picked up the book! Looking forward to reading it!
May 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a wonderfully restful way to travel. Looking forward to your photos from Helsinki..
May 21st, 2024  
