Photo 3455
Keeping busy
A two night trip on the ferry from Tavemunde in Germany to Helsinki, Finland. I kept busy finishing my book group book. An excellent read and a true story. Also a bit of sewing
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
Tags
book
,
sea
,
sewing
,
ferry-trip
Lois
ace
Lovely capture. I picked up the book! Looking forward to reading it!
May 21st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What a wonderfully restful way to travel. Looking forward to your photos from Helsinki..
May 21st, 2024
