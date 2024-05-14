Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3449
Raindrops on roses ...
... but no whiskers on kittens! We had some gentle rain today which was very welcome for the garden.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3738
photos
133
followers
184
following
944% complete
View this month »
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Latest from all albums
3443
3444
212
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
14th May 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
raindrops
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous rose.
May 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close