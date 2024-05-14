Previous
Raindrops on roses ... by busylady
Raindrops on roses ...

... but no whiskers on kittens! We had some gentle rain today which was very welcome for the garden.
Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous rose.
May 14th, 2024  
