Queueing up by busylady
Queueing up

The parent great tits seemed to be queueing up for their chance to feed their young ones. Taken in the garden this afternoon while having my lunch. What a privilege to be able to capture this moment
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
May 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
May 9th, 2024  
