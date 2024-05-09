Sign up
212 / 365
Queueing up
The parent great tits seemed to be queueing up for their chance to feed their young ones. Taken in the garden this afternoon while having my lunch. What a privilege to be able to capture this moment
9th May 2024
9th May 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
9th May 2024 12:07pm
Tags
great
,
garden
,
tits
,
grubs
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
May 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
May 9th, 2024
