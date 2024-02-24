Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
209 / 365
A walk by the river
We had a walk by the river in Bedford Park today. The views across the flooded river were full of reflections including this newly refurbished gastro pub
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3657
photos
132
followers
180
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Latest from all albums
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
209
3371
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
24th February 2024 1:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pub
,
reflections
,
river
,
bedford
,
great-ouse
Dianne
ace
Such a shame to think the refurbished gastro pub is flooded, but well captured reflections.
February 24th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my, what a lot of water! Wonderful reflections - fav
February 24th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close