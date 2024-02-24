Previous
A walk by the river by busylady
209 / 365

A walk by the river

We had a walk by the river in Bedford Park today. The views across the flooded river were full of reflections including this newly refurbished gastro pub
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
57% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Such a shame to think the refurbished gastro pub is flooded, but well captured reflections.
February 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my, what a lot of water! Wonderful reflections - fav
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise