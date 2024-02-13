Sign up
207 / 365
Gardens and Lake
Benington Lordship gardens near Stevenage, make for a lovely day out, especially when the weather is as good as it was yesterday. Today has been raining most of the day so we were lucky.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
gardens
,
benington
Olwynne
Lovely sunny day for a visit
February 13th, 2024
