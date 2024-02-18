Sign up
Previous
208 / 365
Rory and Isla
We are looking after Isla, the Westie, tonight and tomorrow. It's her first stay with us. Rory loves dogs and was thrilled to be able to come round to meet her. He turned out to be an instant friend!
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
