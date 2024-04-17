Previous
Paxton Pits lakes by busylady
211 / 365

Paxton Pits lakes

Another shot from Paxton pits this afternoon. Plenty of dramatic skies but a chilly wind
17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful dramatic sky!
April 17th, 2024  
