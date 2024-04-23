Sign up
Previous
Photo 3430
The rockery
Another shot from the garden we visited on Sunday. My two friends are just visible chatting on the bench. It was a lovely relaxing way to spend a Sunday afternoon.
23rd April 2024
23rd Apr 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
garden
,
rockery
Barb
ace
How pretty!
April 23rd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely😊
April 23rd, 2024
