Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3429
Dandelions in the flower bed
I love to see the beautiful dandelion seedheads, but unless it's a wildflower garden, I have to take them out. Just a quick phone shot at the church garden, before they went in the green bin.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3717
photos
134
followers
183
following
939% complete
View this month »
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
Latest from all albums
3423
211
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
22nd April 2024 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
,
seedheads
Carole Sandford
ace
Such fluffy dandelions!
April 22nd, 2024
Julie Ryan
Love this and they look good among the yellow flowers
April 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lots of wishes coming your way
April 22nd, 2024
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 22nd, 2024
carol white
ace
Lovely, just not desirable in the garden. Fav 😊
April 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close