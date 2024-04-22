Previous
Dandelions in the flower bed by busylady
Photo 3429

Dandelions in the flower bed

I love to see the beautiful dandelion seedheads, but unless it's a wildflower garden, I have to take them out. Just a quick phone shot at the church garden, before they went in the green bin.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
Carole Sandford
Such fluffy dandelions!
April 22nd, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Love this and they look good among the yellow flowers
April 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Lots of wishes coming your way
April 22nd, 2024  
Dawn
Lovely
April 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
April 22nd, 2024  
carol white
Lovely, just not desirable in the garden. Fav 😊
April 22nd, 2024  
