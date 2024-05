Dried arrangement

Or still life? This vase was a gift for my birthday some weeks ago. A quick trip to the shed to find some poppy and alium seedheads, along with a few collected feathers, and I was pleased with the resulting arrangement.

It's been a very wet and chilly day, but a trip to Huntingdon to the bank, and a search for decent independent coffee shop, found us enjoying a very nice coffee and croissant in a newish coffee shop by the name of Milano.