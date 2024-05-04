Sign up
Previous
Photo 3440
The village green
I've stopped by this flower bed for a picture before, but driving by today, Peter noticed the carpet of daisies. I thought I would try and get more of the green with the daisies in this time.
It's been a lovely warm Spring day today, at last!
4th May 2024
4th May 24
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4.
3728
photos
134
followers
182
following
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
3440
10
2
1
365
SM-A525M
4th May 2024 1:02pm
Tags
tulips
,
daisies
,
blue-sky
,
flower-bed
,
eaton-socon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful sight !
May 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s really pretty! So nice to see the sun!
May 4th, 2024
