Previous
The village green by busylady
Photo 3440

The village green

I've stopped by this flower bed for a picture before, but driving by today, Peter noticed the carpet of daisies. I thought I would try and get more of the green with the daisies in this time.
It's been a lovely warm Spring day today, at last!
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
942% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful sight !
May 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s really pretty! So nice to see the sun!
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise