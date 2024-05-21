Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
214 / 365
Circassion gentleman
I didn't ask his name, but he was standing proudly in Senate Square in Helsinki, to raise awareness of the genocide of over 1 million of his compatriots on this day in 1864, during the final stages of the Russo-Circassion war.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3749
photos
133
followers
184
following
58% complete
View this month »
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
Latest from all albums
3453
3454
213
3455
3456
214
3457
3458
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
21st May 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
war
,
finland
,
helsinki
,
genocide
,
circassion
,
senate-square
Olwynne
Wonderful portrait shot
May 23rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely capture
May 23rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A very striking man standing for his country. He dies look proud & so he should be.
May 23rd, 2024
*lynn
ace
nice photo
May 23rd, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely and meaningful image.
May 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close