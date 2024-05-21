Previous
Circassion gentleman by busylady
Circassion gentleman

I didn't ask his name, but he was standing proudly in Senate Square in Helsinki, to raise awareness of the genocide of over 1 million of his compatriots on this day in 1864, during the final stages of the Russo-Circassion war.
