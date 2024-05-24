Sign up
Previous
215 / 365
Sailing boat
One of the boats in the harbour at Naantali, Finland
24th May 2024
24th May 24
0
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 4. I love...
3751
photos
133
followers
184
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Latest from all albums
213
3455
3456
214
3457
3458
3459
215
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
24th May 2024 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
boat
,
finland
,
naantali
