Shume by busylady
205 / 365

Shume

We tried a new coffee shop today, called Shume. Just a small space, but good coffee and they also sell craft beers, wines and cheeses.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks an interesting venue , and an inviting cup of cappuccino !!
February 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of what sounds like a great coffee shop. Always good to cater to more than just coffee drinkers 😋
February 10th, 2024  
