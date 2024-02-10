Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
205 / 365
Shume
We tried a new coffee shop today, called Shume. Just a small space, but good coffee and they also sell craft beers, wines and cheeses.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 7 and 4. I love...
3639
photos
133
followers
183
following
56% complete
View this month »
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
Latest from all albums
3352
3353
3354
204
3355
3356
205
3357
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Spoiled for choice
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
10th February 2024 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
shop
,
st-neots
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks an interesting venue , and an inviting cup of cappuccino !!
February 10th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of what sounds like a great coffee shop. Always good to cater to more than just coffee drinkers 😋
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close