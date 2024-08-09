Previous
Sunny day in St. Neots by busylady
Sunny day in St. Neots

We met up with some friends for coffee today. We walked back over the bridge where the views are good down the river. The Bridge Hotel on the right had diners sitting outside enjoying the sunshine
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady



Christine Sztukowski ace
Love to be in this beautiful place
August 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Right by the river….perfect!
August 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful scene
August 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That i sjust the nicest image of this lovely spot.
August 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful spot to have coffee with friends , especially on such a lovely sunny day ! fav
August 9th, 2024  
