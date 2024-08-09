Sign up
Previous
Photo 3534
Sunny day in St. Neots
We met up with some friends for coffee today. We walked back over the bridge where the views are good down the river. The Bridge Hotel on the right had diners sitting outside enjoying the sunshine
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
5
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 15 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 10, 8 and 5.
3837
photos
130
followers
181
following
968% complete
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
9th August 2024 1:17pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
reflections
,
river
,
st-neots
,
great-ouse
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Love to be in this beautiful place
August 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Right by the river….perfect!
August 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful scene
August 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That i sjust the nicest image of this lovely spot.
August 9th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful spot to have coffee with friends , especially on such a lovely sunny day ! fav
August 9th, 2024
