Photo 492
Lodge Farm
There was funny light when I took this earlier, seems to have given an almost infra red effect
17th March 2022
17th Mar 22
Bri
@bybri
Dug out my old kit and thought I'd give a project a go and what better than 365. I haven't taken a shot in...
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
b&w
Susan Wakely
ace
We had very strange colours here yesterday caused by Sahara sand obscuring the sun. This looks a great place.
March 17th, 2022
