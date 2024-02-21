Previous
Red tomato by cadu
38 / 365

Red tomato

My assistant in the office has green fingers and she produced this perfect red tomato 🍅 in a pot beside a filing cabinet! No pesticides, no chemical fertilisers!
My little gift for tonight’s supper!
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Carey

@cadu
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise