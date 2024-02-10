Previous
Zebra striped sourdough bread by cadu
37 / 365

Zebra striped sourdough bread

My first solo attempt at making sourdough bread. It didn’t all go according to plan, but in the end the result wasn’t too bad. Rye sourdough with wholewheat flour
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Carey

@cadu
