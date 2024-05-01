Previous
Oops! by cadu
Oops!

1st May 2024 1st May 24

Carey

@cadu
Diana ace
Awesome capture and reflection!
May 19th, 2024  
Carey
@ludwigsdiana thanks. It was on a building site; I was recording damage by one contractor to another’s work. With a bit of cropping and reframing, it turned into something else!
May 19th, 2024  
