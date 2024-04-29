Previous
Zaha Hadid and Rafael de la Hoz/Hakim Benjelloun side by side
Zaha Hadid and Rafael de la Hoz/Hakim Benjelloun side by side

A trio of world class architects have changed the skyline of Rabat! The new national theatre and the Mohamed VI Tower ( 2nd tallest building in Africa).
Only hic, why build in a river valley?
Carey

@cadu
