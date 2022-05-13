Previous
Lamb by cafict
Lamb

This lovely lamb looked straight at me. I love animals but wonder what will become of this little one.
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
bkb in the city
Cute pic
May 13th, 2022  
