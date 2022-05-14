Previous
Next
Barbed wire in the countryside by cafict
177 / 365

Barbed wire in the countryside

The barbed wire looks out of place. The lambs were playing in fields.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very nice shot
May 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise