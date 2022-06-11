Previous
Syko sunbathes by cafict
190 / 365

Syko sunbathes

He is enjoying a rare warm sunny day outside in his area safe from cars, tractors, and foxes
11th June 2022

Carol Ann

@cafict
Carol Ann
Photo Details

narayani
Looks like a nice spot
June 11th, 2022  
