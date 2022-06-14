Previous
Bird of prey by cafict
191 / 365

Bird of prey

I saw several birds of prey ‘on show’. I am still wondering if it is something I agree with. But I took a photo as they were beautiful
14th June 2022

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
52% complete

