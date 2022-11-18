Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
240 / 365
Morning view from office
After a very wet day and floods of nearly every road leading to the village. The drive into the office was drier and brighter. The view from the office window was better than yesterday.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carol Ann
@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
240
photos
29
followers
72
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
bright
,
dawn
Susan Wakely
ace
A lovely view of the world waking up.
November 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close