Morning view from office by cafict
240 / 365

Morning view from office

After a very wet day and floods of nearly every road leading to the village. The drive into the office was drier and brighter. The view from the office window was better than yesterday.
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
Susan Wakely ace
A lovely view of the world waking up.
November 18th, 2022  
