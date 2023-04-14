Previous
Sea at sunset by cafict
241 / 365

Sea at sunset

We moved! We are now living on a remote island in the North Sea.
I hope to take more pictures but with my canon camera. I am back!
14th April 2023 14th Apr 23

Carol Ann

@cafict
A friend from 365 got me onto this. I liked her pictures, so got a similar camera, the rest is history...I love photography but never...
narayani ace
Nice to see you back. That sounds quite a radical move!
April 14th, 2023  
Carol Ann
@narayani oh yes! Radical but really like it so far. Hopefully get more pictures out over the weekend
April 14th, 2023  
