Photo 2267
Off to Morning Bible Study
The sun was breaking through the fog as I pulled out of my driveway.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
1
1
2261
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
Tags
fog
,
mountains
,
sunrise
Islandgirl
ace
Wow what a bank of fog and great lighting!
October 11th, 2023
