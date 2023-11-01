Previous
Worship Celebration by calm
Worship Celebration

Just a cell phone pic for my personal memories. Our church is celebrating its 25th Anniversary. What a wonderful time together as a church family! Deeply moving and I’ll have to say a few tears were shed.
Cathy

@calm
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful time I'm sure!
November 2nd, 2023  
