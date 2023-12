Snow themed Kitchen Table

Slow getting into the decorating this year. I’m not expecting much company. The most meaningful thing on the table for me is the pottery mug that belonged to my Granddaddy, the bottom of the mug says it was from Grandmother in June of 1949. Granddaddy’s sister worked at the Pigeon Forge Pottery in the 1940’s and I imagine she helped make the mug. The Pottery is still in business today and her picture is on display.