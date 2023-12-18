Previous
Basement Mantle by calm
Basement Mantle

So we can cozy up to the fire when it gets cold. Though we rarely spend much time downstairs as empty nesters. We have a fireplace in the Living Room where we spend most of our time, but no mantle to decorate. Filler photo.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Dorothy ace
Very nice
December 28th, 2023  
