Photo 2332
Basement Mantle
So we can cozy up to the fire when it gets cold. Though we rarely spend much time downstairs as empty nesters. We have a fireplace in the Living Room where we spend most of our time, but no mantle to decorate. Filler photo.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
mantle
Dorothy
ace
Very nice
December 28th, 2023
