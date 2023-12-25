Sign up
Christmas Tree 2023
Merry Christmas everyone! Sentimental ornaments over a lifetime, colored lights for our grandson and there might be a gift or two under the tree for him! 😉🎄❤️
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2023 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
