Lenten Rose by calm
Lenten Rose

Looks like someone else can’t wait for spring! This is the earliest I remember the Hellebores beginning to bloom.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
